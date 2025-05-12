Person taken to hospital after vehicle hits tree and barrier in south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.52pm on Sunday (May 11) reporting a road traffic collision on the B4555 at Netherton near Highley.

Four fire crews were sent from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Land ambulance and police teams also attended the incident.

Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was involved in the collision. The vehicle collided with a tree and a barrier.

Firefighters made the vehicle "electronically safe" and assisted paramedics.

One person was taken to hospital.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a single-vehicle collision on New Road in Highley at around 10.50pm last night. One person was taken to hospital and no arrests were made."

Crews were finished at the scene by 11.18pm.