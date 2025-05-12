'One of the best!' Scorching success for Market Drayton 10k as more than 1,300 runners take to town's streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Despite the soaring temperatures, residents in the north Shropshire town turned out in their numbers to cheer participants on.

On Sunday (May 11) more than 1,300 runners took part in the race, which organisers have dubbed as one of the "most vibrant and successful events" in the event's storied history.

A further 150 runners also joined the festivities and enjoyed the event's 'fun run'.

Market Drayton Running Club members took part in the popular race

Running clubs from across Shropshire and the West Midlands were represented in the race, alongside Market Drayton Running Club whose members were out in strength on their home turf, both on the course and working behind the scenes as volunteers.

Matthew Costello of Shrewsbury AC was the first male to cross the finish line with an impressive time of 33 minutes and 38 seconds.

Rachel Bourne of Staffs Moorlands AC finished first in the women's category with a time of 38 minutes and 29 seconds.

Runners wore fancy dress for the race

Some runners donned fancy dress outfits including a group who ran together dressed as a caterpillar. But participants in this year's 10k were encouraged to wear something green to show their support for Macmillan Cancer Support, and runners and supporters are being urged to donate to the charity via the race's JustGiving page.

Race director Tim Beckett, who is undergoing radiotherapy for cancer himself, said: "It was definitely one of the best. A lot of comments have said that the race is back to its best because the whole event was like clockwork.

Runners wore Market Drayton 10k t-shirts. In picture: TCFG runners

"All the hard work in organising this event is absolutely worth it when you see the smiles, the energy, and the sense of community out there on race day.

"A heartfelt thank you to every volunteer, local business, and organisation that helps make the Market Drayton 10K the incredible event it is.

"It was brilliant. We had an influx of entries and sold the race out and have already sold more than 300 entries for next year.

More than 1,300 runners took part in the race

"Everything went well, the only negative thing for the runners was the heat. Everywhere was rammed with people out supporting participants with everything including hosepipes.

"It was like the London Marathon, it is hard to believe for a town like Market Drayton that we can get all of these people out. It has become the biggest event in Market Drayton."

Runners were given a goodie bag at the end of the race featuring food and drink from sponsors

Participants left with food and drinks courtesy of Palethorpes Bakery and Muller amongst other local supporting businesses.

Leanne Massey from the race's headline sponsor, The Compleat Food Group, paid tribute to the town’s enthusiasm, adding: "Massive appreciation to the incredible Market Drayton community - your support was next-level. From live music and hosepipes to sweets, cheers, and all those high-five power-ups, you made a real difference out on the course. The runners felt every bit of it, thank you."

Mayor Roy Aldcroft added: "What a brilliant day wonderful weather and absolutely packed with participants and supporters. There were lots of young children running aided and abetted by Mums dads and grandparents.

"Along the route, residents cheered the runners on some with songs and water sprays. It was a good day for Market Drayton thanks to Tim Beckett, the sponsors, The Grove School and the town council. Now almost booked up for next year."

