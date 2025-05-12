Nine years in jail for Rowley Regis rapist who attacked man he had lured to his flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steven Ronan Wilson of Penncricket Lane was handed the term at Worcester Crown Court on Monday (May 12), after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on April 4.

Wilson’s victim had been on a night out in Worcester city centre in 2009 when he left his friends to go home and went to a taxi rank on The Cross to wait for a taxi.

There, he was approached by Stephen Wilson - who he did not know and had never seen before - and was asked whether he wanted to go back to his flat in Worcester to attend “a party where there are lot of girls".

Rapist Stephen Wilson AKA Stephen Dorr

However, when the victim arrived at the flat there was no party and no girls. As he entered the flat, Wilson locked the door behind him.

Wilson put some pornography on the TV and told the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Believing he had no choice and fearing for his safety, he carried out the act for which Wilson was charged with rape. Wilson then sexually assaulted his victim.

Judge James Burbidge KC jailed Wilson for nine years for rape with a concurrent two-year custodial sentence for sexual assault.

Wilson, aged 55 and of Penncricket Lane in Rowley Regis, will also remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Chris Hawkes, who led the investigation, said: “Wilson’s victim was incredibly scared during his time trapped in his flat and feared for his safety as he did not know Wilson, or what he was capable of.

“His awful ordeal lasted for three or four hours as it was light outside when Wilson eventually allowed him to leave the flat.”

He said the victim recognised Wilson after his picture appeared in the local press in 2011 in connection with a conviction for grooming offences involving boys in similar situations.

DC Hawkes added: “We are pleased to get this court result for Wilson who subjected his victim to a degrading and humiliating ordeal back in 2009.

“The victim only came forward in 2021 having seen local press articles online about sexual offences committed by Wilson - formerly called Stephen Dorr - in 2011.

“We hope this shows that we will always take reports of sexual assault and rape seriously, no matter how long ago they occurred and always investigate them thoroughly.

“The victim in this case showed incredible bravery and strength to come forward about Wilson’s crimes, and we hope his conviction will go some way to help him move forward with his life.”