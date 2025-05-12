Nine new homes planned for former Shifnal engineering works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Developers, Shingler Homes Ltd, have revealed plans to transform former engineering works, Victoria Works, in Shifnal.

Parts of the site are thought to date back to the early 19th century, with early records indicating it was home to mechanical engineers.

Until 1980, it was used by Turcoll Industrial Paints Manufacturers before being taken over by Patons Shifnal HGV Vehicle Repairs.

From around 2010 until its recent sale, it had been the home of Ian Paton Vehicle Repair and Property Maintenance.

Victoria Works, Shrewsbury Road. Photo: Andrew Dixon and Co

Over the years, the site has been subject to several failed planning applications - including 2008 plans to build four homes and a office block.

The plans were rejected for being "an unacceptable loss of employment land" after being appealed to the Government planning inspectorate.

A recent advert for the sale of the property suggested the two-storey stone industrial building is now "vacant and in a poor condition throughout".

If the latest proposal gets the green light from Shropshire Council, the stone building fronting Shrewsbury Road would be converted into five two-bedroom homes, while the rest of the industrial buildings would be demolished and four semi-detached homes built in their place.

The two-storey new builds would be made up of two three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes.

The new plans for the site also include 19 car parking spaces, with two dedicated for each new home.

A spokesperson for the applicant stated the vehicle intensity of the proposed residential use is "far less" than the previous vehicle repair business - or any future re-use of the site for commercial purposes - and would therefore "significantly improve the highway safety in the vicinity of the site".

The full plans are available to view online using Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/01470/FUL