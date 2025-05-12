Latest update on Ludlow Youth Centre services after building was hit by lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Youth Centre on Lower Galdeford remains closed after a lorry ploughed into it having also hit a house, fence panels and several vehicles.

The road was closed for hours on April 28 as emergency and recovery services worked to remove the HGV from the side of the community centre. Fortunately, no-one was injured in the incident.

Shropshire Council said it is in the process of moving services to Helena Lane Community Centre on Hamlet Road in Ludlow on a "phased programme".

Sessions and group activities are due to begin next Monday (May 19), the council announced.

Ludlow Youth Centre was hit by a lorry on April 28. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

It's also hoped that Helena Lane Community Centre can be used to accommodate all Community & Family Hub services including evening sessions, but this is subject to approval.

"Whilst Ludlow Youth Centre remains closed, we’re also working to open Helena Lane Community Centre to accommodate all Community & Family hub services. We’re hopeful this will include the evening sessions, though this is subject to approval due to changes required in the building’s opening hours. We’ll provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.

"We thank people for their patience and understanding during this time, it’s much appreciated."