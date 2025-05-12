Kington’s VE Day events included a service at the war memorial and a special evening service at commonwealth war graves in the cemetery

Kington's 80th anniversary of VE Day services

Scores of people turned out to watch a strong parade from Kington Market Hall to the war memorial for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Sunday.

The parade included veterans, Royal British Legion members, Deputy Lieutenant and King’s representative Glyn Morgan, town councillors, Chamber of Trade members, ire service members and Toms, Charlie, Eboney, Freddie, Logan and Lyra from the primary school and representatives from the high school.

Standard bearer Steve Reynolds, who served with the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry, was with army veteran Ron Still and navy veteran Chris Jones.

The Last Post and Reveille was played and veteran Brian MacKenzie recited the exhortation and the crowd observed a two minute silence.

Mr Morgan then laid a wreath on behalf of the King as did Mr MacKenzie who laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal British Legion.

Reverend Sally Welch then led the prayers before Brianny, Kayleb and Krista from Kington Primary School read ‘Taking a Stand’ by John Bailey and Sarah Waring from Lady Hawkins High School read ‘Amazing Peace’ by Maya Angelou.

Menwhile, at the town’s cemetery on Thursday evening a touching tribute to the fallen was held at the Commonwealth graves at sunset.

The act of remembrance, featured a short service and the lighting of tea-lights and the placing of a cross with a poppy was placed on each of 13 commonwealth war graves.

The event was organised by the Kington and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Chairman of Kington Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks then read out the names of servicemen in the cemetery from World War One and Two.

They included Charles Edward Buchanan Meredith who died aged 25 in 1915, William Henry Bufton who was 20 when he died in 1917, postman Llewellyn John Griffiths who died in 1917 aged 23, William George Griffiths, who was just 18 when he died in 1918, William Andrew Turner, a tractor driver who also died in 1918 and Alexander Vaughan, 26, when he died in December 1918.

Surveyor Alfred Lewis Davies-Lancaster was 39 when he died in 1919, two labourer’s Stanley George, 29 and Samuel Henry Parker, 25 died in 1921 and 1922 respectively, bank manager Thomas Richard Hawkins, 40, died in 1925, painter Stanley Arthur Tipton was 32 when he died in 1927 and Jack Shadrack Thomas, a butcher, was 33 when he passed away in 1928.

Flying officer Cyril Clifford Hicks died in 1940 aged 30, Donald William Jack Edwards was 21 when he died in 1943, William Thomas Morgan, a corporal, died aged 26 in 1946, Leon Hebda of the Polish Resettlement Corps died aged 60 in1947 as did George Turner, a driver aged just 21 when he died also in 1947.

Veteran Brian MacKenzie read the exhortation and Reverend Paul Roberts read a prayer to the councillors, veterans, Royal British Legion and Chamber of Trade members and residents present.

Chairman of Kington Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks and veteran Brian MacKenzie at the service at Kington Cemetery on VE Day. Image: Andy Compton

Reverend Paul Roberts led a prayer at the Commonwealth graves watched by veteran Brian MacKenzie. Image: Andy Compton

The Commonwealth graves at Kington cemetery at sunset on VE Day. Image: Andy Compton

Lady Hawkins student Sarah Waring with Krista, Kayleb and Brianny from Kington Primary School and King’s Representative Deputy Lieutenant Glyn Morgan at Kington war memorial. Image: Andy Compton

King’s representative Deputy Lieutenant Glyn Morgan lays a wreath on behalf of the King. Image: Andy Compton

Members of various organisations parade from Kington market hall to the war memorial for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Sunday. Image: Andy Compton