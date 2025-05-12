Jaw-dropping video shows Red Arrows practising for display season - here's when you can see them in Shropshire and West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Red Arrows are set to return to the Midlands next month, when crowds could get a glimpse of their thrilling new display.

The precision flying team took to the skies over Evia in Greece last week as part of their 'Exercise Springhawk' spring training.

A new display is being perfected, making full use of more settled weather to add finishing touches to a show that will be seen by millions this summer.

The precision flying team took to the skies over Evia island in Greece last week as part of their 'Exercise Springhawk spring training. Photo: Emily Muir/RAF/SWNS

About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team’s latest programme, which begins in May and includes events across each nation of the UK and several in mainland Europe.

The team are set to return to the West Midlands on June 8 for the annual RAF Cosford Air Show.

While the route over the region hasn't yet been announced yet, in previous years the planes have taken off from RAF Shawbury, before passing over Baschurch, Minsterley, Dudleston Heath and Lilleshall on their way to the RAF Show.

A thrilling new display is being perfected, making full use of more settled weather. Photo: Emily Muir/RAF/SWNS

On their return to Shawbury, the planes have previously continued south over Claverley and followed a circular route past Much Wenlock, Buildwas and Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World on the outskirts of Telford before returning to RAF Shawbury.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond is leading the nine-jet team, which is based at RAF Waddington, as Red 1.

He said: “Training for the Red Arrows’ 61st season is well underway and we can’t wait to display at shows this summer.

About 60 displays have been announced as part of the team's latest programme. Photo: Emily Muir/RAF/SWNS

“Exercise Springhawk is a crucial part of the preparations for this, allowing all parts of the team to come together – often in more settled, finer weather than at home – to further develop the new show.

“The aim is to use these conditions to fly up to 15 sorties a week, at a range of different locations, to simulate the varied places and scenarios we’ll experience this season.

“This teamwork culminates in the Red Arrows being assessed in late May, hopefully in order to be granted Public Display Authority.”