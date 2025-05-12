Hundreds help raise more than £23,000 with Severn Hospice's first 'Shimmer Walk'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event provided a poignant and uplifting chance to honour loved ones and raise funds for the charity’s work supporting families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

More than 200 walkers set off from Charlton School in Wellington, following a 5km route that took them to the hospice’s Apley site.

Saturday night saw hundreds of people from all over Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales come together for our inaugural Shimmer Walk.

Walkers were there to celebrate lives as well as remember them, and the route continued into Apley Woods where participants were treated to a magical atmosphere created with bubble and foam zones.

The event raised more than £23,000, all of which will help Severn Hospice continue its care for people living with incurable illness, and their families, both at home and in its hospices.

“Shimmer Walk was a beautiful mix of remembrance and celebration,” said Becky Richardson, Severn Hospice’s director of care. “It was incredibly moving to see so many people come together to remember loved ones and support the care we provide every day. Thanks to their efforts, we’ll be able to help even more people in need.”

Saturday night saw hundreds of people from all over Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales come together for our inaugural Shimmer Walk.

Alice Evans was one of those taking part.

Her father, Andy, was cared for at the hospice after being diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in January 2024.

Alice Evans (left) and family.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the nurses, consultants, support staff and volunteers,” said Alice. “From the lavender on his pillow to keeping his favourite radio station on, everything was done with such care. His pain was finally being managed, and he was able to spend his final days in comfort and dignity.

“Thanks to the donations people make, we were able to stay overnight and be with him when he died. The thumbprint keyring we made together will be treasured always. Walking the Shimmer Walk was our way of saying thank you and helping others receive that same care.”

Saturday night saw hundreds of people from all over Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales come together for Severn Hospice's inaugural Shimmer Walk.

Lizzy Ellis from the hospice’s fundraising team said the evening surpassed all expectations.

She said: “This was our first ever Shimmer Walk, and it couldn’t have gone better. The support from everyone who came along was fantastic, and we’ve had so much lovely feedback already. We’re hopeful this will become a special event we hold every year.”

Severn Hospice provides free, specialist care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones, offering physical, social, psychological and emotional support.

To find out more or to donate, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk.