Hundreds enjoy bluebell walk at historic Shakespeare-linked venue

Around 250 walkers enjoyed a fantastic display of bluebells during a charity walk in the ‘As You Like It’ Wood at Soulton Hall, near Wem, raising nearly £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Shropshire.

The wood, which has links to the much-loved Shakespeare play, ‘As You Like It’, opened to the public for the second year running to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and allow the public.

Following the ‘Bluebell Walk’, the walkers enjoyed refreshments, made by a member of the Macmillan fundraising team, in the sunshine on the terrace at Soulton Hall, hosted by the Ashton family. A plant stall with hardy perennials for sale was also popular.

Tim Ashton welcomed visitors with a short introductory talk about the hall and Bluebell Wood before they set out.

“Around 250 people came to take part with a choice of three walk times, which allowed them to relax and wander through this natural landscape at their leisure,” said Gill Eleftheriou, a Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group volunteer.

“We were delighted with the support which we received and very pleased to see more children this year, especially during the afternoon. Some enjoyed using their phones to identify birdsong as they went round.

“The Ashton family were, yet again, marvellous hosts and the bluebells were really at their peak to create a perfect day. We were delighted with the amount raised, £2,495.20p and must say a big ‘thank you’ to everybody who supported the successful event.”

Soulton Manor was purchased in 1556 by Sir Rowland Hill, the first protestant Lord Mayor of London, who remodelled and extended it into the Tudor building which is still occupied by his descendants.

Sir Roland himself is thought to be mentioned in “As You Like It”, referred to as Sir Roland de Bois whose sons, Oliver, Jaques and Orlando, are three of the major characters in the play.

The play also features a dance, the intricacies of which are illustrated in a complex pattern laid out in a centuries-old courtyard pavement adjacent to the Soulton Hall. Visitors will be able to view it at the end of their walk.