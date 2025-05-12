Firefighters scramble to nature reserve in Whitchurch after reports of fire in the open
Firefighters have rushed to a nature reserve in Whitchurch after reports of a fire in the open.
By Luke Powell
Crews were called to the nature reserve off Wrexham Road at around 11.23am.
One fire appliance has been sent from Whitchurch to the scene.
The fire service said it has received reports of a fire in the open.
More to follow.