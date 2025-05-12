Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters scramble to nature reserve in Whitchurch after reports of fire in the open

Firefighters have rushed to a nature reserve in Whitchurch after reports of a fire in the open.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Crews were called to the nature reserve off Wrexham Road at around 11.23am.

One fire appliance has been sent from Whitchurch to the scene.

The fire service said it has received reports of a fire in the open. 

More to follow.

Similar stories
Most popular