Firefighters called to two-car crash in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a two-car crash on a busy Shrewsbury road.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Longden Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Longden Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Longden Road in Shrewsbury just before 2pm on Monday (May 12) to reports of a crash.

One team from Shrewsbury Fire Station was sent to the scene. 

Upon arrival, the crew found that the collision involved two saloon cars, and worked to make them both "electrically safe". 

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received around 2.30pm.

Traffic data suggested vehicles in the area were moving normally at around 3pm.

