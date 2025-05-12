Firefighters battle blaze involving three sheds and a lean-to in hamlet near Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.34am on Monday (May 12) reporting a fire in Grafton near Montford Bridge, northwest of Shrewsbury.

Two fire crews have been sent from Baschurch and Shrewsbury fire stations to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said the incident involves the burning of waste that then spread to three sheds and a lean-to.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, main jet and thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

The fire was under control by 12.11pm.