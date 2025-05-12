Shropshire Star
Mid Wales Fire crews rescue 800kg bull from bog near Brecon

Firefighters spent more than two hours rescuing an 800kg bull stuck in a bog near Brecon on Sunday

By Karen Compton
Published
Bruce the bull back on his feet with the rescue team (MAWWFRS)
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Llanfihangel Nant Bran at 11.36am, where Bruce, a nine-year-old stock bull, had become trapped up to his chest in mud.

Crews from Brecon and Pontardawe fire stations responded, along with Brecon’s all-terrain vehicle and pick-up truck, and the specialist Animal Rescue Team from Pontardawe. They were assisted on scene by Honddu Vets and local residents.

The rescue proved challenging and took around two and a half hours, with crews using animal rescue lines, slings, straps and trowels to safely free Bruce. He was fully extricated at around 5.30pm.

Bruce’s owner, Marilyn Jones, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has been involved in rescuing Bruce today.

“Bruce is now happy eating in his field, having been for a long walk since being rescued.”

Crews left the scene at 5:45pm.



Bruce the bull was safely rescued from a bog near Brecon after a two-and-a-half-hour operation by fire crews, vets, and local residents (MAWWFRS)
The 800kg bull became trapped up to his chest in deep mud (MAWWFRS)
