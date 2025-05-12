BMW stolen from Albrighton after home broken into and key stolen - police appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Albrighton are appealing for information after a reported car key burglary in Albrighton over the weekend.

West Mercia Police say a black BMW X3 was stolen from outside a home on Shaw Lane after the property was reportedly broken into.

The incident happened between 9pm on Saturday, May 10 and 8.30am on Sunday, May 11.

West Mercia Police are appealing for information after a car key burglary in Albrighton

During that time, West Mercia Police said "an offender or offenders forced entry into the property and took the key for the vehicle".

A spokesperson for the force added: "We want to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to trace those responsible."

Those who have seen anything suspicious or have information that might help with enquiries, are asked to email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk using reference 00109_I_11052025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, online or by calling 0800 555 111.