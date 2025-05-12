15 fun-filled photos from the Birmingham National Dog Show 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Birmingham National Dog Show saw hundreds of owners and their furry pets descend on Staffordshire County Showground last week.

A competitive affair, the show saw adorable, well-groomed pets perform their best for the top prize.

It was open to all breeds over four days (Thursday, May 8 to Sunday, May 11) and had many awards for the dogs - from best puppy to best veteran.

New for 2025, the dog show also awarded best special beginner in show too.

Photographer Ian Knight attended the highly anticipated event - here are some of the best pictures from the Birmingham National Dog Show 2025.

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography

Birmingham National Dog Show 2025. Photo: Ian Knight/Z70 Photography