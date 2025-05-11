We visited a pub on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border which prides itself on high quality food and a community feeling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When a pub is set within a more rural setting, it needs to find a way to stand out and attract customers from both local villages and as passing trade.

The route a lot of rural pubs go down is the food route, looking at ways to provide a diverse and full menu that has something for everyone and leaves people with a warm feeling, a full belly and a feeling of enjoyment and satisfaction.

One pub which has worked hard to make its mark and be a must-go-to place is the Smokey Cow in Beckbury, which is owned and run by Craft and Jam and has been a part of the village since October 2019.

The Smokey Cow is a prime feature of the community in Beckbury

It has stood on the site since the 1800s, having started life as a coaching inn, and has been built in different shapes over the years, such as with a pathway being part of the kitchen where horses and carriages could be led through.

The pub was previously known as the Seven Stars, but was bought by Karl and Rebecca McGuire in 2018 and given a substantial refurbishment before opening in October 2019.

Mr McGuire spoke about how the pub had looked before they bought it and said that he could see the potential for it.