Training plan agreed for Llandrindod Wells councillors and the clerk

All councillors will be expected to undertake relevant training modules to assist with their work and participation in council matters.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “Training is crucial to ensure that all members are aware of the correct procedures.”

The Local Government and Elections Act 2021 requires community councils to make and publish a plan about the training provision for its members.

Most training will be delivered by One Voice Wales on a remote individual basis although the council may wish to purchase in particular modules for the benefit of the whole council.

The clerk and staff training will mainly be delivered by the Society of Local Council Clerks as sector-specific training.

The plan includes a training needs analysis to establish which courses and members need to undertake certain modules and its importance and need.

It includes a similar analysis for staff training for the clerk and administrative assistant.

The clerk will keep training records for all members and staff, will recommend training to enhance an individual’s knowledge base and councillors can ask about training opportunities.

The plan also includes a record of training courses undertaken by members and staff in the last year.

Members unanimously agreed to adopt the training plan.