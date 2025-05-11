Telford man grew up to £35k of cannabis plants to pay off cocaine debts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Liam Riggs, 31 and of Chirbury in Stirchley, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court (sitting at Telford Magistrates Court), after admitting one charge of cultivation of cannabis.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said that Riggs had been arrested after police carried out a raid on a home in Birchmore, Brookside, in Telford, on June 17, 2023.

The officers forced their way into the property and found cannabis plants upstairs and downstairs in three rooms - but no-one present.

The court was told on Friday (May 9) that the 33 plants discovered were worth anything between £5,000 and £35,000.

Ms Proctor said that police identified Riggs as the registered tenant.