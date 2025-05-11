Powys open gardens and take part in BBC Gardener’s World Magazine’s Gardens of the Year competition

Llanstephan House's garden will be open

The special National Garden Scheme event at Vaynor Park near Welshpool in April, raised £1,275.

While opening for the first time for the National Garden Scheme Bronllys Court near Brecon raised £1,140. There’s more opportunity to visit on Sundays, June 8, and July 6 between 11am and 4pm.

These are fantastic amounts raised for some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

This week the National Garden Scheme is celebrating Gardens and Health Week and looking forward to all the great gardens opening.

Saturday, May 17, 12 to 5pm, head to the lovely village of Llanrhaedr Ym Mochnant, Sy10 0JN. Five gardens demonstrate an innovative use of small spaces there and two of these gardens are opening for the first time. Refreshments are available in the public hall.

On Sunday May 18, 12.30 to 5.30pm, Treberfydd House, Llangasty is near Llangorse Lake, LD3 7PX has 10 acres of formal gardens and shrubberies. Find the notable historic trees.

Bachie Uchaf Llanfyllin SY22 5NF is opening again, on Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday May, 24 and 25, 11am to 4pm, they have opened for the National Garden Scheme for well over ten years.

Their opening times have changed and two pop up openings for Hurdley Hall and Plas Dinam in June are missing from https://tinyurl.com/Powys-County-Booklet-2025

On Bank Holiday Sunday, May 25, from 2pm until 5.30pm, Llwyn Madoc, Beulah LD5 4TT will be open and it overlooks a lake. The gardens slope down away from the house and are at their best when the rhododendrons and azaleas are out.

While Llysdinam, Newbridge on Wye LD1 6NB, open from 2pm until 5pm, has a large garden developed over 150 years.

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 26, from 1pm until 5pm, bring a picnic to enjoy in the 20 acre garden with views of the Wye Valley at Llanstephan House, nr Llyswen LD3 0YR.

Do you have a winning garden? Whether you open your garden for the National Garden Scheme or have a garden that you love (and know others will too) BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine’s Gardens of the Year 2025 is for you! The competition is now open for entries and they want to see gardens of all styles and sizes. You have until midday on June 9 to enter at ngs.org.uk/do-you-have-a-winning-garden

For details about opening times and directions including gardens Open By Arrangement please visit www.ngs.org.uk Click on the flag icon on the website to read the content in Welsh.