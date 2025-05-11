Charming property in village with Wales’ tallest waterfall is packed with potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Available through the Oswestry office of leading regional estate agent Halls for £750,000, Plas yn Llan, Market Street, Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, offers a host of potential and is just four miles from the spectacular Pistyll Rhaeadr, the tallest waterfall in Wales.

Originally the Sun Inn from 1704 to 1906, the property then became Sun Temperance Hotel and was used as a restaurant before becoming a private residence.

One of the attractive, beamed reception rooms.

The stone-built property is packed with original features, including exposed timbers and beams, slate flagged floors, a kitchen with a barrel brick ceiling, once used to brew beer when it was a pub and former stables.

Owners Kate and Fergus Nicoll, who have lived at Plas yn Llan for 15 years, are now selling because they want to move closer to their two children and three grandchildren who live in Scotland.

“We shall be sad to leave because Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant is a really vibrant, functioning village with a butcher’s, two grocers, a newsagent and two pubs,” said Kate, former head gardener at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury. “It’s a lovely community.