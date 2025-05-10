Powys MP Demands Government Action to Save Small Abattoirs

He has warned that their continued decline threatens both rural economies and the UK's high animal welfare standards.

Speaking in a parliamentary debate, Mr. Chadwick drew attention to the dramatic drop in small abattoirs over recent decades.

Between 2018 and 2022 alone, the number of red meat facilities fell by 25%, while small poultry abattoirs declined by 40%.

“Support for small abattoirs is absolutely vital—not just in my constituency, but for rural communities across the United Kingdom,” he told Parliament.

Mr. Chadwick criticised both the former Conservative Government and the current Labour administration for failing to step in, noting the closure of the Small Abattoir Fund in 2024 and the lack of any replacement scheme. He also condemned the Welsh Government for years of inaction in safeguarding the future of rural abattoirs.

Highlighting the broader value of these facilities, Mr. Chadwick emphasized their role in reducing food miles, supporting ethical farming, and strengthening local supply chains. He pointed to WJ George Butchers in Talgarth—a 135-year-old family-run business—as a prime example of the benefits small local abattoirs bring to their communities.

“These facilities reduce stress on animals, ensure traceability for consumers, and add value for local farmers,” he said.

Mr. Chadwick also expressed serious concern over the Food Standards Agency’s recent 20% increase in meat inspection fees, calling it a “crushing burden” on small operators already grappling with high compliance costs.

In response, he urged the Government to explore innovative solutions such as mobile slaughter units and smarter, proportionate regulation that lowers unnecessary costs without compromising safety or welfare standards. Additionally, he advocated for improved food labelling to provide consumers with greater transparency about the origins and production methods of their meat.

After the debate, David Chadwick MP said: “Small local abattoirs are the backbone of ethical, local food production. They are being driven out of business by rising costs and regulatory pressure.

“If the Government is serious about sustainability, rural jobs, and animal welfare, it must act now to replace the Small Abattoir Fund, consult with the sector, and reform outdated regulations. The time for warm words is over—what we need is meaningful action.”