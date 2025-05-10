The UK’s biggest country music export The Shires will be playing in Llandrindod Wells as part of a run of intimate shows in Wales in 2025

The Two Of Us tour will see Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes tour the length and breadth of the UK performing all their classic tracks.

The Shires’ achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK Top 3 albums, four #1 UK Country albums, 100 million+ streams, two Gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

The Shires first broke through in 2014 with their single ‘Nashville Grey Skies’, a playful song about Britain needing its own country scene.

And that’s something which they helped happen, starting with their 2015 debut Brave, which became the first ever Top 10 album by a UK country music artist.

That success continued with a succession of hit albums: 2016’s My Universe, 2018’s Accidentally On Purpose, 2020’s Good Years and 2022’s 10 Year Plan.

Their authenticity saw them embraced by the Nashville scene immediately, leading to two CMA Awards, touring highlights including C2C Festival and shows as guests to Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, The Corrs and more.

Alyssa Bonagura will be supporting The Shires at The Albert Hall, in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, June 7 at 7.30pm

Tickets for the show are £38 plus fees and gig goers will be able to reserve their seat when they book.

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18+ and there is a maximum of six tickets per customer.

Book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW or call 0300 102 4255. For more information visit thealberthall.co.uk.