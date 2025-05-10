Sunny start to Ludlow Spring Festival as visitors enjoy a vibrant celebration of beer and food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ludlow Spring Festival has returned to Ludlow Castle for the 16th time this weekend.

The bumper three-day festival has featured a packed line-up of live music, food, drink, exhibitors and family-friendly entertainment.

This year has also seen the return of the Marches Transport Festival, which features around 100 classic cars from pre-war gems to classics of the 70s and 80s, and - for the first time - featured the SIBA’s Regional Beer Competition.

Acting chair of Ludlow Marches Food and Drink Colin Lloyd said the team were "delighted" to bring SIBA's Indie Beer Campaign to this year's festival.

Ludlow Spring Fair 2025 at Ludlow Castle

He added: "Celebrating independent brewers is something we feel passionate about and we look forward to our visitors trying the beers we have available.

"We’re also thrilled to have been invited to host two categories in the CAMRA West Central and West Midlands Area finalist rounds of the Champion Beer of Britain Competition."

The top picks, which were judged behind closed doors on Friday, will advance to the national finals later this year.

The festival has also featured a wide selection of street food traders, including The Beefy Boys, Pizza Girls, Roly Poly Eats, Mac Daddies and drink vendors Appleteme, Gwatkin Cider, Ludlow Distillery, Two Farmers and Monkhide Wines.

A selection of exhibitors showcasing independent food and drink from the Marches region were also within the Inner Bailey on Saturday and Sunday, featuring exhibitors Bellota, Case for Cooking, Ludlow Pickle Company, Distinct Distillers and Shropshire Truffles.

The castle is closed to regular visitors until Tuesday, May 13 to allow for the event to take place.