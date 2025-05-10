Police warning on WhatsApp scam affecting West Midlands people - how it works and what to watch out for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has issued a warning about a WhatsApp scam which involves fraudsters tricking people into sharing their six-digit verification code.

Once the fraudsters have this code they can log into your account, locking you out, and use the compromised account to deceive others for personal gain.

How does the WhatsApp scam work?

The scammer will start by providing your phone number to WhatsApp, auto generating a verification code that will be sent directly to your phone. The criminal will then call or message you, often appearing as a known contact.

They will then often tell you that you are invited to an online meeting or make up another reason to convince you to share the code, enabling the criminal immediate and full access to the account.

This will cause a loss of all access to the account including any messages, media, files and contact lists.

It allows the fraudster to pose as the victim, targeting the victim’s friends and family often making requests for money or personal information.

WhatsApp logo

How to stay safe and secure your WhatsApp account

West Midlands Police has offered the following advice to WhatsApp users:

Never share your verification code with others.

Enable two-step verification as this adds an extra layer of security

Protect your data – only allow contacts to see your profile photo

Be cautious of unusual requests from contacts – especially those asking for codes, money or personal details

Verify directly - if a message seems suspicious, call to confirm their identity

Report and block suspicious messages. You can do this within WhatsApp’s settings

What to do if you have been the victim of the WhatsApp scam

West Midlands Police said that if you’ve been targeted, contact your bank immediately to cancel cards and prevent financial loss.

WhatsApp has special advice on how to protect yourself from suspicious messages and scams.

You can also report a fraud to Action Fraud by calling them on 0300 123 2040.

If you feel unsafe or you’re in immediate danger, always call the police on 999.