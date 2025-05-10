Polar bears at Peak Wildlife Park take to the water...in a kayak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Watch the hilarious moment when polar bears at a British wildlife park take to the water - in a kayak.

Used kayaks were donated to the park by members of the public, and were gifted to the polar bears by zoo staff.

The video above (click to play) shows the adorable arctic bears getting to grips with the plastic boats in a highly entertaining manner.

Polar bears take to the water...in a kayak

Posting the clip on social media, one viewer observes that it looks like the bear is ‘performing CPR’ on the old kayak.

And then, after flinging the large item around, the beautiful creature launches into the water for a splash around at Peak Wildlife Park.

Watch above.