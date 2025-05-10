Leading Shropshire accountancy firms host thrilling football match at home of Shrewsbury Town for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff members at WR Partners and Dyke Yaxley played at Croud Meadow, home of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, on Wednesday (May 7) evening.

The football match was held in aid of Severn Hospice. Photo: WR Partners

The charity football game was held in aid of Severn Hospice, a much-loved local charity that provides specialist care and support for families across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Team WR Partners.

It drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, which saw a fiercely contested match as both teams played with exceptional skill and determination, delivering a high-energy performance from kick off to the final whistle.

Team Dyke Yaxley.

In a physical and hard-fought 90 minutes, neither side was willing to give an inch, and the match ended in a 1–1 draw.

The result sent the game into a tense penalty shootout, with spectators on the edge of their seats.

Team WR Partners with the trophy. Photo: WR Partners

After a dramatic exchange of shots, WR Partners emerged victorious and were crowned champions of the evening.

By the end of the night, the event had raised an impressive £1,500 for Severn Hospice.

Organisers praised the sportsmanship on display and thanked everyone who attended for their generosity.

A spokesperson said: “It was an unforgettable evening, all in support of a truly vital cause, we had so many people come down and show support and the lads fro both teams played with full pride and passion for their firms.”