New cancer champions for Builth Wells

Following the 5K Your Way (5KYW) event recently, the team came together and took part in the training session by the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, a charity that aims to make a positive difference to lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales.

All now fully fledged Cancer Champions, the Groe 5KYW ambassadors can now empower and encourage people in the community to take up cancer screening, spot the early signs of cancer, and seek help.

Through their role, Cancer Champions can make a real difference to people’s lives and their health; by spreading the word that spotting cancer early saves lives.

“The 5K Your Way initiative is a peer support group with a difference, open to anyone impacted by cancer,” said Sue Ling, the lead ambassador for the Groe 5KYW group, and newly qualified Cancer Champion.

“We find that coming together on the last Saturday of the month and in between for those of us who want to get together more often, often involves a lot of talking and sharing of experiences. Becoming Cancer Champions is the perfect next step in offering more to those who need it.

“Many of us have personal experience of being impacted by cancer and are more than happy to be a listening ear, have conversations and raise awareness to help reduce the impact of cancer where we can.”

Anyone can join the Groe 5KYW in Builth Wells at 9am on the last Saturday of every month, meet at the blue flag at 8.45am, run, walk, cheer or volunteer and do as much or as little as you want.

The group is for anyone impacted by cancer, including family, friends and health professionals and everyone can join them afterwards for a cuppa and a chat at the Strand Café.

To find out more about the Move Against Cancer Charity and the 5KYW groups, please visit: https://www.moveagainstcancer.org/

To keep up to date with the GROE Builth Wells 5K Your Way group, please follow us on Facebook: @GroeBuilthWells5KYourWay