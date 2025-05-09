'Urgent support needed' to conserve White Ensign of HMS Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

HMS Ludlow was 'adopted' by the south Shropshire town during the Second World War, with residents sending the crew gifts such as board games, wireless sets, and books.

The 'Ladies of Ludlow' sewed a White Ensign Flag in silk which was ceremonially dedicated at St Laurence's Church before being sent to the ship with the town's coat of arms.

During the Second World War, the White Ensign sailed to the Atlantic with the crew of HMS Ludlow, as it protected convoys in the Atlantic and North Sea and supported the D-Day efforts on June 6, 1944.

The ship's last commander, Angus Graham, later seventh Duke of Montrose, ensured the Ensign was delivered for display in St Laurence's Church – where it has more recently been joined by the ship's bell, thanks to his family.

Funds are being raised to conserve the White Ensign of HMS Ludlow. Photo: Stuart Anderson MP

Sadly, the White Ensign, laid up in St Catherine's Chapel at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow, is now in very poor condition.

A campaign to raise more than £6,000 said to be needed to conserve it has been launched - and South Shropshire MP Mr Anderson is calling on communities in his constituency to show their support, as events take place to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day on Thursday, May 8.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe, with events being held to share stories of the sacrifices made by the Second World War generation.

Launching the campaign in March, Eric Griffiths from the Parochial Church Council at St Laurence's Church said: “The flag is a tangible link to the ship and its crew who, whilst performing their duty for the nation, would not have known each morning, if they would survive to the next.

“It is also a direct link to the people of Ludlow in wartorn Britain. Now, the White Ensign of HMS Ludlow is in a very poor condition; it can be saved but to do so, we need help."

As the Ensign was never a “government issue”, the Ministry of Defence told campaigners that "no government regulation" can prevent it being conserved for future generations.

Mr Anderson has written about the campaign to the Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns MP.

He has also written to the Second Church Estates Commissioner Marsha de Cordova MP. As there are no spare funds for conserving textile artefacts in the church, Mr Anderson hopes the Commissioner will be able to intervene to save the flag. He has also invited both to visit the Ensign at its resting place.

Stuart Anderson MP said: “May 8 2025 marks Victory in Europe Day.

“As we mark the 80th anniversary this year, I am calling on residents in Ludlow and across South Shropshire to find out more about the White Ensign at St Laurence's Church.

“The flag was dedicated by the town to sail on HMS Ludlow during the Second World War.

“It serves as a direct link to the town's war generation, who made so many sacrifices for the freedom that we today enjoy in the UK.

“Urgent support is now needed to conserve the flag so that future generations can learn from its unique history.

“As a veteran, I hope that everyone will throw their support behind this amazing project so that enough funds can be raised."

Eric Griffiths, of the Parochial Church Council at St Laurence's Church, said: "This White Ensign was made by the people of Ludlow and sent to 'serve' with those protecting our nation in a time of war. It came back, whilst many sailors did not. It is incumbent on us to keep it 'flying' in their memory."

South Shropshire is home to more than 4,000 veterans, representing almost one in ten households. Residents can donate to the campaign and learn about the White Ensign and its history via the official CrowdFunder website.