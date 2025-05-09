Telford medical practice lodges plans for extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr Rohit Mishra of Priorslee Medical Practice off Priorslee Avenue has lodged plans with the local authority to have an extension built on the property.

The two-storey extension would be built to the east of the existing medical practice.

According to the documents, the extension would provide a new staff room and meeting room on the ground floor, and two new consulting rooms on the first.

Priorslee Medical Practice in Telford. Photo: Google

The plans state it would built from brick with white render - similar to the existing building - with timber classing on the first floor.

The full plans can be viewed online on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2025/0317