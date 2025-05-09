Shrewsbury's Mayor's Awards handed out - here are the winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The awards were created to shine a light on the individuals, groups and businesses that make the county town what it is.

Hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Wednesday evening (May 7), the awards recognised outstanding contributions across a wide range of categories from business and tourism to community spirit, youth leadership, and environmental action.

The Mayor’s Awards are a highlight of the civic calendar, providing an opportunity to honour the everyday people and the things they do for the town.

Presiding over the evening was mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer, who paid tribute to the dedication and generosity shown by this year’s winners.

He said: "We’ve been able to shine a light on the unsung heroes of our community: individuals and groups who, through their quiet dedication and tireless efforts, make Shrewsbury such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“It’s a real privilege to celebrate those who give so much of themselves for the benefit of others, often without expectation of recognition. Shrewsbury really is a great town and this event has reminded us why we should be so proud of the people who make it what it is.”

The evening also saw the presentation of the Mayor of Shrewsbury's Special Awards - presented to those who have either supported the mayor throughout the year, or the community through 'exemplary service'.

Each of these recipients was described as 'contributing to the vibrancy and wellbeing of Shrewsbury in their own unique way', from arts and performance to public service and community support.

Maggie Love received the lifetime achievement award from the mayor, Councillor David Vasmer

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award went to Maggie Love, a long-standing figure in Shrewsbury’s cultural and community life.

A statement from the council said: "From choreographing Grease in the West End to championing Shrewsbury’s rich heritage, Maggie Love has done it all.

"She’s inspired young performers, brought history to life on our streets, and filled the town with culture and creativity. With Shrewsbury in her soul, Maggie’s legacy is one of passion, performance, and unwavering civic pride."

The Mayor’s Award winners

Built Heritage Award – The Stew

Business Award – Seb Slater

Climate Emergency Award – Emma Bullard

Courtesy Award – Shrewsbury Street Pastors

Environment Award – Street Allotment Project

Tourism Award – Sabrina Boat

Youth Award – Katie Jennings

The Shrewsbury Market Trader of the Year results following a public vote

House of Yum – first

Corbetts – second

Moreish Café – third

The Mayor of Shrewsbury’s Special Awards

1st and Bowery

Andy McKeown

Amanda Jones

John Edwards

Brad Fitt

Karen Corcoran