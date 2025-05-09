Severn Valley Railway makes steady progress towards landslip repairs at Mor Brook Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While a firm start date for repairs to the landslip at the Severn Valley Railway’s Mor Brook bridge remains unknown, the heritage railway has said that huge progress has been made in recent weeks.

The railway has also shared details of how the work will be undertaken.

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) signed a contract with civil engineering contractor CML, which has now almost completed the design work.

Work will begin very soon to remove track around the site, ready to for the contractor to start, although the railway said it must resolve a number of outstanding approval issues before work can begin.

Antony Bartlam, the SVR’s consultant civil and structural engineer, said: "The main issue is getting approval for works in Mor Brook itself.

"Shropshire County Council manages this, and the approval process requires substantial documentation, including ecological reports and flood risk analysis.

"There is no set timescale for the approval and it could take weeks or months.

"Shropshire South MP Stuart Anderson visited the site recently.

"He has urged the council to resolve the approvals quickly, and we are very grateful for his help with this.

"We’re in the final stages of getting approval for land-access across the field, and from National Grid for access under their high-voltage cables."

Mr Bartlam also said it was a complex engineer problem and spoke about what CML would be doing to fix the problem.

He said: "CML tell us it’s one of the most difficult reinstatements they have had to deal with.

"The brick arch has to have a balanced load applied, so in order to reinstate the collapsed side, the earth on the opposite side must be removed, then put back equally.

Gus Dunster, Antony Bartlam and Stuart Anderson MP inspect the damage at Mor Brook bridge. Photo: Garry Essex

"The new wing wall will be formed of Legato blocks with geotextile membrane to anchor the blocks into the embankment.

"There’ll be concrete panels over the bridge and landslip to spread the load evenly once the works are completed.

"CML’s designers have produced some impressive 3D models of the works, which we hope to share in due course.

The SVR’s managing director Jonathan Dunster said, "CML are already procuring the materials, and as soon as we get the approvals in place, they’ll start on site.

"I appreciate it has taken a long time to get to this stage, but it was essential that we waited for insurance approvals.

‘Had we made a start without insurance agreement then the claim would have been invalidated immediately.

"Our insurers have gone through due diligence to ensure our claim was valid, carrying out their own structural surveys.

"Naturally, the SVR must pay an excess, and also pay for works that are not covered under the insurance policy.

"However, we are confident the monies raised so far will cover this.

"We urge members of the public to keep away from the area, which is a construction site.

"Only authorised personnel can visit, and we don’t want the contractor or our own permanent way team distracted by dealing with sightseers.

"We will post regular updates on our website and social media platforms with videos and photographs to keep everyone informed.

"Be assured, we’re doing everything possible to get the SVR fully reopened as soon as possible."

Until it can reopen the northern section of its line, the SVR will continue to operate on the 12-mile route between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade.