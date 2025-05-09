Standard bearer Carl Evans at the Presteigne war memorial

About 12 veterans, Royal British Legion members, dignitaries and residents attended the 80th anniversary VE Day service in Presteigne on Thursday. Image: Trevor Owens

The 80th anniversary VE Day service in Presteigne on Thursday. Image: Trevor Owens

Presteigne's 80th anniversary of VE Day service

The informal gathering allowed those present to celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War 2 and the coming of peace, and to remember all those who lost their lives or were injured.

The group including Presteigne County Councillor Beverley Baynham, Presteigne and Norton Mayor Councillor Trevor Owens and Andrew Crowe from the Royal British Legion also reflected on World War 2 and its terrible effects, current wars and the importance of peace.

They observed a two minute silence and Standard Bearer Carl Evans lowered the standard.