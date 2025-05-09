North Shropshire secondary boarding school wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff and pupils at Thomas Adams School in Wem are celebrating after winning the 'Boarding Innovation Award', placing the school among the leading boarding institutions in the country.

The award was presented to school leaders at the Boarding Schools' Association (BSA) annual conference for headteachers at York Racecourse on Tuesday (May 6).

Now in its eighth year, the awards celebrate the achievements, dedication, and innovation of schools and individuals across the UK’s boarding sector.

Thomas Adams School in Wem has won the Boarding Innovation. Award at the Boarding Schools’ Association (BSA) Supporting Excellence Awards

Thomas Adams beat off stiff competition - with more than 300 entries for the awards - to be shortlisted for the award.

Its nomination centred around its innovative work with inspection triads - a peer assessment framework that brings together boarding schools in a collaborative model of review and improvement.

The programme has been spearheaded by Lee Irwin, director of boarding at Thomas Adams, who has played a leading role in developing and delivering the model to schools across the country.

He said: "We are delighted to receive this national recognition for our work with inspection triads. The programme has significantly enhanced the quality of boarding provision, not only at Thomas Adams but also in the wider boarding community. It's gratifying to see our collaborative approach making a positive impact across the sector."

Boarders at Thomas Adams School in Wem - Abia Almosa, 17, Julien Lightbourne, 19, and Arafa Dadi, 17

Headteacher of Thomas Adams School Mark Cooper added: "This award is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our boarding team. Their commitment to excellence and collaboration has set a benchmark in the sector.

"We are immensely proud of their achievements and the positive influence they have on the broader boarding community."