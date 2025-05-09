NFU Cymru reacts to US-UK trade agreement

“Since then, we have worked tirelessly on behalf of Welsh and British agriculture, engaging closely with the UK Government to ensure our farmers receive a fair and balanced outcome within this deal and that the public is not exposed to lower standard produce.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts in listening to our concerns, particularly around maintaining high standards, protecting sensitive agricultural sectors and securing reciprocal access for beef.

“Here in Wales, we produce beef to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world and this is a credit to farmers across the country. Our PGI Welsh Beef is second to none and by sourcing Welsh, consumers can be confident they are getting the best product possible for their money.

“This is why for several years, we’ve campaigned with the UK’s agricultural attachés in Washington for market access for Welsh and British beef.. These efforts have contributed to enabling the UK Government to secure ring-fenced access for our beef exports to the US.

“However, the inclusion of a significant volume of bioethanol in the deal raises concerns for Welsh and British arable farmers. We are working through what this means for the viability of the domestic bioethanol production and therefore the potential impact on our members.

“Our biggest concern is that two agricultural sectors have been singled out to shoulder the heavy burden of the removal of tariffs for other industries in the economy. While we understand this, we also know that today is the start, not the end, of a process and UK agriculture cannot continue to shoulder such imbalances in future negotiations.”