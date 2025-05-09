New US-UK trade deal hailed a 'significant relief for many businesses in Shropshire' including Bridgnorth Aluminium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A deal was announced on Thursday (May 8) which removes tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports to the US, and cuts the levy on cars from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent, offering British luxury carmakers like Jaguar Land Rover a reprieve.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to employees at JLR car factory in the West Midlands

The agreement was confirmed in a conversation between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, speaking from Jaguar Land Rover in the West Midlands, and US President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office, that was broadcast live on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday afternoon, VE Day.

The news has been particularly welcomed by Bridgnorth Aluminium (BAL) - the only aluminium rolling mill producing coils and sheets in the UK.

Gerhard Trilling, general manager of Bridgnorth Aluminium, said: “Bridgnorth Aluminium has been one of the loudest voices championing the need to secure a trade deal with the United States, so we naturally welcome news yesterday of a 0 per cent tariff agreement on aluminium.

Bridgnorth Aluminium

"This is a significant achievement for our government, but more importantly for UK manufacturing and our ability to compete globally.

"For BAL, this will give us much-needed certainty and will allow us to accelerate our investment in new technology at our Bridgnorth facility, driving our desire to be a sustainable manufacturer and a key player in the circular economy. This agreement will unlock new market opportunities, attract increased investment, and accelerate innovation throughout the supply chain.

"It will also undoubtedly safeguard high value jobs and, crucially, will give us the platform to create new employment locally with a strong determination to grow the aluminium specialists of the future.

Aerial view of Bridgnorth Aluminium

"We commend the Prime Minister and the team at the Department for Business and Trade for their leadership and foresight in delivering this result, and we look forward to continued collaboration with a strategic trading partner that will help shape a strong and sustainable industrial future for the United Kingdom.”

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce also welcomed the news.

A spokesperson said: "This agreement will come as a significant relief for many businesses across Shropshire, particularly with the drop in hefty 25 per cent tariffs on automotive exports and the lifting of duties on steel and aluminium—major wins for the local economy."

There was also relief and delight at Jaguar Land Rover where the deal was confirmed when Sir Keir Starmer made his historic telephone conversation to President Trump from JLR's Solihull plant.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke on the phone to US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Adrian Mardell, chief executive officer, said: "The car industry is vital to the UK’s economic prosperity, sustaining 250,000 jobs.

"We warmly welcome this deal which secures greater certainty for our sector and the communities it supports."We would like to thank the UK and US Governments for agreeing this deal at pace and look forward to continued engagement over the coming months."

Steve Morley, president of the Confederation of British Metalforming, a leading trade association for 200 UK manufacturers of fasteners, forgings and pressings, cold-rolled and sheet-metal products, has been a key champion for a deal which he said now brings "much-need clarity".

He said: “The Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM) welcomes the new US-UK trade agreement as a significant step forward for UK manufacturers, particularly those operating in the automotive, aerospace, steel and aluminium sectors."This deal provides much needed clarity and improved access to a critical market for CBM members, many of whom are world-class suppliers into transatlantic automotive and industrial supply chains.

"We remain committed to supporting our members as they take advantage of this agreement and urge continued cooperation between both governments to ensure regulatory alignment and simplified customs procedures that have been mentioned all progress smoothly and at pace.

"This is a positive signal for manufacturing at a time when confidence and international competitiveness are being tested by a wave of geopolitical pressures.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds suggested thousands of people had perhaps been days away from losing their jobs without the deal - telling the BBC it was "so important that we've got this deal over the line".

Plane engines and other aeroplane parts are excluded from trade tariffs as part of the deal, and British Airways’ parent company has already bought 32 new Boeing planes from the US, following the trade agreement which also includes new reciprocal trade arrangements for agriculture - which will allow new access for American beef into the UK market.