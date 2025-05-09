Shropshire Star
'Large' north Shropshire tractor blaze tackled by fire crew

A fire crew was called to tackle a blaze involving a 'large tractor' described as 'well alight'.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a Baschurch crew to deal with the incident at Burlton.

They were alerted to the situation at around 12.26pm today - Friday, May 9.

An update from the fire service said that the incident involved a large tractor, which was 'well alight'.

The crew wore breathing apparatus while using two hose reel jets to put the fire out.

