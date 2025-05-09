'Large' north Shropshire tractor blaze tackled by fire crew

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a Baschurch crew to deal with the incident at Burlton.

They were alerted to the situation at around 12.26pm today - Friday, May 9.

An update from the fire service said that the incident involved a large tractor, which was 'well alight'.

The crew wore breathing apparatus while using two hose reel jets to put the fire out.