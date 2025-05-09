Knighton VE Day service included a bugler playing The Last Post

Knighton's VE Day service commemorating the 80th anniversary

Residents of Knighton came out to celebrate the 80th anniversary of peace being announced following World War 2, to show their respects to the country’s war fallen and to reflect.

Town crier Derrick Price was present as well as veterans and town councillors.

Thomas Heakin said the exhortation, Sean Milward played the Last Post and Reveille on the bugle and the crowd observed a two minute silence.

Wreaths were laid by Andy Evans for the Royal British Legion, Mike Hiles for the Royal Air Force Association and Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford on behalf of Knighton Town Council.

Refreshments were then provided at the Civic Centre for those who wished to attend.

The event was organised by the town council and Royal British Legion.

An eye-catching frame of poppies, including one white poppy for peace and a lilac poppy for animals lost or injured in war, was created by Rose Whitefoot, and displayed on the frame by Sarah Branford and Chris Branford. It was located on the wall of Brookside Square close to the war memorial.

Knighton Town Crier Derrick Price and Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford at the war memorial. Image: Karen Compton

Bugler Sean Milward, Mike Hiles representing the RAFA, Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford, Andy Evans representing the Royal British Legion and Thomas Heakin who said the exhortation. Image: Karen Compton

Dignitaries and veterans listening to Thomas Heakin saying the Exhortation. Image: Karen Compton

Andy Evans lays a wreath on behalf of the Royal British Legion in Knighton. Image: Karen Compton

Mike Hiles representing the RAFA pays his respects to the war dead at the cenotaph in Knighton. Image: Karen Compton