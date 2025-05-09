In pictures: How VE Day's 80th anniversary was marked across south Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In Ludlow, the commemorations started at Ludlow Peace Memorial at 10.30am.

Ludlow Town Council at the ceremony

The Ludlow Town Crier gave the VE Day proclamation at 10.30am before the mayor and local dignitaries, followed by a service led by Revd Andrew Body.

The flag was also flying high at the Buttercross.

Meanwhile, at Field House Care Home in Church Stretton, the residential home arranged a buffet for residents, along with a surprise visit.

A spokesperson said: “We enjoyed a lovely buffet lunch followed by dancing and a surprise visit from Bruce and his Army Jeep, which the residents couldn’t wait to get out and explore.

“One of the men enjoyed taking pictures and talking to Bruce about Army vehicles and how important they are to us.

Picture Ludlow Town Council

“Next week we have the lovely Kerry Young singing her wartime classics.”

Picture Field House Care Home

In Leominster, the flag was raised in Corn Square at 9am, which was followed by a two-minute silence before a piper began playing at the top of the Priory Tower. A church service was then held in the evening followed by the lighting of a beacon and a chip supper.

Picture Field House Care Home

Picture Ludlow Town Council

Among the attendees was the 151 - Leominster Squadron Air Training Corps.

Picture LTC

A spokesperson said: “The entire squadron turned out in force for last night's service.

Picture: 151 - Leominster Squadron Air Training Corps

“It was a wonderful evening with the cadets being congratulated on their bearing and behaviour. They were a credit to the Corps and we are all incredibly proud of them.”