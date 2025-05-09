In pictures: How Bridgnorth remembered VE Day 80 years on

Bridgnorth Town Council arranged a part in the Castle Grounds from 7.30pm to mark the May 8 celebration. In conjunction with promoters Dangerous Sheep Events, hundreds descended to the grounds for the free event in the evening.

All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council

The night saw Lisa-Marie Morrall perform songs from the era, tribute readings, as well as plenty of food and refreshments.

Following the fun, a beacon was lit in the Castle Grounds, which was followed by hymns and the national anthem

Mayor Ian Wellings branded it a “great night”.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who attended, what a fabulous event.

“Terrific Singer - Lisa Morrall, excellent Compere Kevin from Dangerous Sheep and not forgetting all the hard work put in by Officers and Staff at Bridgnorth Town Council.”