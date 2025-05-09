Shropshire Star
Close

In pictures: How Bridgnorth remembered VE Day 80 years on

There was bunting, 40s songs and a lot of fun as a Shropshire town marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council
All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council

Bridgnorth Town Council arranged a part in the Castle Grounds from 7.30pm to mark the May 8 celebration. In conjunction with promoters Dangerous Sheep Events, hundreds descended to the grounds for the free event in the evening.

All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council
All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council

The night saw Lisa-Marie Morrall perform songs from the era, tribute readings, as well as plenty of food and refreshments.

Following the fun, a beacon was lit in the Castle Grounds, which was followed by hymns and the national anthem

Mayor Ian Wellings branded it a “great night”.

All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council
All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council

He said: “Thank you to everyone who attended, what a fabulous event.

All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council
All pictures Bridgnorth Town Council

“Terrific Singer - Lisa Morrall, excellent Compere Kevin from Dangerous Sheep and not forgetting all the hard work put in by Officers and Staff at Bridgnorth Town Council.”

Similar stories
Most popular