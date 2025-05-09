Grade II listed former hotel in Shropshire market town on the market for just under £500k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Lord Nelson Hotel in Park Street, Wellington, has been listed for sale on Rightmove via agents Sidney Phillips, for £495,000.

The site, a Grade II listed building, is just on the edge of the main town centre and was developed into a hotel from two former private homes.

The listing said the property features a lounge, reception and restaurant as well as a kitchen, customer toilets and office on the ground floor.

A beer cellar and basement is available for further storage.

The former hotel in Park Street, Wellington, Telford, is up for sale. Photo: Google

Meanwhile, there are 12 letting bedrooms on the first and second floor of the site, which can be accessed via two separate staircases.

Private accommodation is also available in the property. The flat has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

A large car park and garden are also available.

The listing on Rightmove said: “The premises has previously operated successfully as a hotel for 30 years but has recently closed subsequently the licence has currently lapsed, but this could be reinstated if the new owners decided to reopen the business.

“Full planning permission has been granted for 10 residential apartments additionally, planning was previously granted for 4 residential units in the car park, which has now lapsed but demonstrates development potential.

“There may also be potential as an HMO (subject to planning).”

