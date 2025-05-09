Fresh sensors to provide app data on River Severn swimming quality in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A project which will allow environmental experts to check the water quality on a daily basis has been given money from the River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).

The organisation has approved an application from the Environment Agency to install new sensors, which will be fitted at the designated bathing spot in Shrewsbury, at the County Ground, to monitor bacteria, including E. coli.

The data will be used for an app to advise swimmers about the state of the water at the site

The trial will mean the Environment Agency can gather daily readings remotely, in addition to statutory manual readings that continue to be taken once a week during the bathing season.

The sensors also build in rainfall data and other scientific measurements to assist understanding of its effects on increased bacteria levels.

The Shrewsbury project replicates the work the partnership has already done at the Linney in Ludlow, where daily readings are also taken at the designated bathing sites.

A statement from Shropshire Council said: "The results have helped to understand just how significant the effect of rainfall in the upstream catchment is on bacteria concentrations within the River Teme and provide a better insight into the baseline levels during winter months.

The initiative was launched on Friday

"The data has been used in the development of a new app for bathers allowing them to choose when to enter the water and when to avoid swimming."

Matt Smith, RSPAWIR programme manager, said: “Our findings from monitoring at the designated wild bathing area in Ludlow have helped create a ‘real-time’ database which recognises the effects of rainfall on bacteria found in the river water.

“It has helped build a better picture of the levels and types of bacteria in the watercourse, their potential sources, how they are affected by the environment and how they affect the ecology.

“In addition, we have been able to work with Shrewsbury-based software developers Wolf Logic to create the Shropshire Wild Bathing app which will allow people to choose the safest times and designated places to participate.”

The initiative was launched on Friday

Alex Wagner, Shropshire Council deputy leader elect, said: “This is a very welcome project which has a multitude of environmental and social benefits. Shrewsbury is built on the Severn like many other Shropshire towns and villages, and we must make the most of our splendid natural environment and heritage.

“The development of the app is particularly advantageous to people who enjoy wild bathing and use the Severn for sports, as it allows them the opportunity to make more informed choices about river safety and when they want to enter the water.”

The app will update the public on water quality at the site

The council said that the 'proof-of-concept trial' seeks to "increase knowledge of the bacteriological levels in the rivers, through the daily collection of remotely triggered bacteriological data at the bathing sites".

It added: "As newly designated bathing sites (designated May 2024), there is currently little data available regarding bacteriological concentrations in the rivers. Therefore, it is difficult to inform recreational river users of the daily water quality."

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “Taking sustained, daily, pre-programmed bacteriological river samples is a first in the UK. Used in combination with rainfall, river flow data and continuous water chemistry data, this project will provide a unique insight for recreational river users at bathing sites to better evaluate personal river use. It will also allow us to better understand and identify the sources of pollution and inform our ability to influence and improve the health of rivers.”

The bathing season traditionally begins on May 15 and runs until September 30 and means water quality is measured at designated sites between these dates.

The app, Wild Swimming Shropshire, is available now on Android and Apple app stores.