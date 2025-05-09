CCTV appeal after Telford shop thefts - including £1,600 worth of items taken from town centre jewellers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police have posted an appeal on social media as they look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

The incidents involved people targeting a number of shops, including Poundstretcher and the Co-op.

One particularly hefty haul involved £1,600 worth of items being taken from a jewellers in Telford shopping centre.

A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

One image (crime reference: 22/28586/25) was taken from CCTV footage from Hill Top Newsagent in Madeley. Police say items worth over £5 were taken from the store at around 6.50pm on March 31.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another, (crime reference: 22/25257/25), was taken at the Co-op in Stirchley, when, on March 20 at around 7.10pm, items worth over £55 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

One image (crime reference: 22/32827/25) was taken from CCTV footage at H Samuel in Telford town centre. Police say around £1,600 worth of items were taken from the store at around 9.30am on April 14.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/32690/25) was taken at Poundstretcher in Telford town centre. Police say items worth around £180 were taken from the store at 4pm on April 13.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (crime reference: 22/23606/25) was also taken at the Co-op in Stirchley. Police say, on March 13 at around 1pm, several items were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."