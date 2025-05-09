Beacon lit for Shrewsbury's poignant VE Day commemorations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A host of events took place in the county town throughout the 80th anniversary, beginning with a proclamation on Pride Hill from Town Crier, Martin Wood.

The crowd gathering ahead of the event.

The proclamation was followed, at 9am, by Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor David Vasmer, raising the VE Day flag in the Quarry, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 11am to pay tribute to those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wreaths were laid in tribute to those who served and those who gave their lives.

The evening saw a dedicated anniversary event, Shrewsbury Remembers: A Shared Moment of Celebration.

Shrewsbury's Mayor and Town Clerk with VE Day Painting at The Quarry

People from across the community attended to witness heartfelt performances, wartime readings, and songs from The Ronnie Singers.

Shrewsbury's Mayor and Town Clerk.

Local veterans, schoolchildren, and civic leaders also contributed powerful reflections as part of the occasion.

The anniversary painting in the Quarry.

As the finale, a VE Day beacon was lit as part of a national moment of unity.

Martin Wood delivered the VE Day proclamation.

Attendees were invited to sing 'I Vow To Thee, My Country' as the beacon burned brightly in honour of peace and resilience.