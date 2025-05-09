Beacon lit for Shrewsbury's poignant VE Day commemorations
A beacon was lit as part of a poignant Shrewsbury commemoration for VE Day.
A host of events took place in the county town throughout the 80th anniversary, beginning with a proclamation on Pride Hill from Town Crier, Martin Wood.
The proclamation was followed, at 9am, by Shrewsbury's Mayor, Councillor David Vasmer, raising the VE Day flag in the Quarry, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 11am to pay tribute to those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The evening saw a dedicated anniversary event, Shrewsbury Remembers: A Shared Moment of Celebration.
People from across the community attended to witness heartfelt performances, wartime readings, and songs from The Ronnie Singers.
Local veterans, schoolchildren, and civic leaders also contributed powerful reflections as part of the occasion.
As the finale, a VE Day beacon was lit as part of a national moment of unity.
Attendees were invited to sing 'I Vow To Thee, My Country' as the beacon burned brightly in honour of peace and resilience.