Barn in south Shropshire village with plans for conversion into modern family home hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The barn in Neen Sollars near Cleobury Mortimer has hit the market for £275,000 with Nock Deighton estate agents.

The property has been described as a "rare" development opportunity. Planning permission for the barn to be converted into a spacious and stylish dwelling was first granted in August 2022 before it was refreshed in September 2023.

The barn in Neen Sollars near Cleobury Mortimer with plans for conversion into a stylish family home. Picture: Nock Deighton/Rightmove.

Planning permission currently allows for three spacious bedrooms to be created, but there is scope to reconfigure and add a fourth bedroom.

Meanwhile, the listing adds that an open plan living and kitchen area will be flooded with natural light and take advantage of the stunning countryside views.

How the barn will look after conversion. Picture: Nock Deighton/Rightmove.

There will also be an internal garage at the property.

The barn's plot extends to approximately one third of an acre. To the east of the barn is an extensive, well-drained parking area that was formerly used for silage storage.

Plans for the barn. Picture: Nock Deighton/Rightmove.

The listing says: "The property benefits significantly from existing water and electricity supplies, representing a substantial cost saving amounting to many thousands of pounds - for future owners.

"The Barn enjoys uninterrupted views to the south and west, overlooking unspoilt green fields and paddocks. These open vistas offer exceptional natural beauty and glorious skies.

The barn boasts views of surrounding countryside. Picture: Nock Deighton/Rightmove.

"While located within a small courtyard environment, the Barn is not overlooked by any other properties, ensuring privacy and a sense of space."

Further information on the barn with permission for conversion can be found on Rightmove.