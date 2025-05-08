VE Day 2025 LIVE: Photos and stories as Shropshire and Mid Wales celebrate 80 years since war ended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 80th anniversary of the Axis surrendering to Allied forces is being celebrated today (May 8) with beacon lightings, tea parties, and sing-alongs galore.

Below we'll be sharing photos and stories from across the region as communities mark 80 years since the end of the largest conflict the earth had seen.

We want to see your photos and hear your stories too: comment below, email rob.smith@mnamedia.co.uk, or message us on Facebook.