Shifnal businesses and groups urged to join town meeting

Love Shifnal, which is behind a range of promotional initiatives, is hosting the meeting on Tuesday, May 13, from 5.30pm.

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal explained that the event was all about bringing the community together.

“We held a very successful first meeting of this kind last year, when many of Shifnal’s groups and businesses came along to showcase what they offered the town as well as sharing the work that Love Shifnal has done throughout the town that year and plans for the coming year,” she said.

This year, groups and businesses have been invited to speak at the event, including representatives of Shifnal Carnival and MHA, who provide support for elderly people in the town.

It is also hoped Shifnal Scout Group, local history group, Millennium Garden, shuttle bus, twinning association, youth club will also be on hand to chat to local people.

The community meeting will be held at Shifnal Village Hall in Aston Street prior to the annual Shifnal Town Council meeting at 7pm.