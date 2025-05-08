Road closures planned for return of award-winning Market Drayton 10k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When the Market Drayton’s 10k was relaunched in 2004 by race director Tim Beckett, there were just 125 entrants.

Two decades later, the race has won several awards and has been named the best 10k in the country by Runner’s World magazine on several occasions.

Last year, over 1,600 runners from around the Midlands took part in what is one of the region's largest 10k events.

The race will return to Market Drayton this Sunday, May 11, with charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Road closures will be in place for varying periods between 10.30am and 1pm.

Market Drayton 10k race

Following the traditional route, the runners will set off from the Grove School field at 11am, then loop around the town’s residential estates and high street before returning to the school for the finish line.

Affected roads include: Newcastle Road, Grove Gardens, Stafford Street, Longlands Lane, Rowan Road, Balmoral Drive, Windsor Drive, Fairfield Road, Maer Lane, Smithfield Road, Towers Lawn, Queen Street, Cheshire Street, Shropshire Street, Shrewsbury Road, Alexandra Road, Longslow Road, Farcroft Drive, Bentleys Road, Buntingsdale Road, Salisbury Road, Chestnut Road, Christchurch Lane, Quarry Bank Road, Salisbury Hill View, Dalelands Estate, Walkmill Road, Newtown, Pheonix Bank, and High Street.

Entrants are being asked to wear green in support of the cancer charity, with a competition being held to find the best 'Macmillan-themed' outfit where the winner will receive a race ticket for next year’s event.

Tim Beckett, Race Director of the Market Drayton 10k, said: "We’re pleased to welcome Macmillan Cancer Support as our charity partner this year. Cancer is something that touches so many lives and Macmillan does incredible work providing services to support those affected.

"We’re delighted they are working in partnership with our race, and we encourage everyone to get involved in fundraising and show their support by going green on race day."