New website launched for Ironbridge history and preservation group

The group works to raise awareness of the history of the gorge, and to preserve its historic monuments and the unique cultural identity of the area.

The new site, which has received funding from Telford & Wrekin Council, includes a section for VE Day, with pictures and details of the men and women who returned from the conflict - as well as information about those who sadly did not come home.

The group has also been working to restore Ironbridge's historic Bartlett Drinking Fountain to its original position - and hopes the website will be able to boost its efforts.

The drinking fountain was put in the square as a tribute to The Reverend John Bartlett, who brought fresh drinking water to Ironbridge in the 1800s – saving countless lives in the process.

It was built with his wife, Susannah's authorisation after his death in 1861.

The fountain remained at the site until some time in the 1960s when it was removed as changes were made to the square to make space for bus bays.

Since then it has been at Waterloo Street Car Park.

The group, and specifically members Gill Beach, Elaine Rye, Margaret Roberts, and Vicky Jones, have been leading the campaign, with the hope of restoring the fountain to where it stood when they were children.

For information about the group, its activities, or the former servicemen and women of Ironbridge or Coalbrookdale, visit https://ironbridgecoalbrookdale.org.uk/