Knighton senior citizens treated to VE Day anniversary tea and entertainment

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford talks to the senior citizens

Over 80 Knighton senior citizens were royally treated to a special VE Day afternoon tea and entertainment

Organised by Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford, the residents were invited to the Community Centre for the special afternoon.

There they enjoyed a selection of sandwiches, cake, scones with jam and cream and tea and coffee.

They were also treated to some war-time entertainment thanks to the talented Teme Spirits, who sang old songs and songs from a sheet of old Vera Lyn songs and they were dressed in army, air force and sailor outfits, as Union Jack bunting fluttered above.

Councillor Branford said: “It was a brilliant afternoon. Teme Spirits provided great entertainment. Over 80 senior citizens supported the event

“Thanks to the community centre volunteers for providing tea and coffee, Teme Spirits for supplying the sandwiches cake, scones jam and cream.

“Thanks also Knighton Museum, The Tower House Gallery and Teme Treasures , the community centre and the volunteers.

“We have received some great feedback and everyone loved the afternoon.”