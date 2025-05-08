Hedge and fencing destroyed by fire at house in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ludford Drive, Shrewsbury, just after 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).

Two fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury and upon arrival crews found one shed, a conifer hedgerow and fencing "fully destroyed" by fire.

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Shrewsbury last night. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident was under control by 11.16pm.