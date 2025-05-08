Hedge and fencing destroyed by fire at house in Shrewsbury
Firefighters rushed to a shed fire in Shrewsbury.
By Geha Pandey
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Ludford Drive, Shrewsbury, just after 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 7).
Two fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury and upon arrival crews found one shed, a conifer hedgerow and fencing "fully destroyed" by fire.
Firefighters used two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident was under control by 11.16pm.